15 Months On: IIOJK Religious Preacher Still Languishing In Jail

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :It has been over 15 months since a preacher from South Kashmir was picked up from his residence by Indian forces shortly before the abrogation of special status of the territory in August last year, and is still languishing in Agra Jail, India, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Ashiq Ahmed Rather alias, Ashiq Salfi, was leading prayers at a local mosque in Wuyen Pampore and a day before the abrogation of Article 370 he was asked to report at a local police station.

Ashiq Salfi, who is resident of Kunjipora, Pulwama, went to the police station but never returned back.

"He was detained and was booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Agra Jail of India," his wife, Ghazala told media.

"Since August 4, 2019, I have met him once after the intervention by the court. Due to situation post abrogation and outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, his case doesn't list for hearing in the court. I have one little daughter. He was the sole bread-earner and I don't have so much means to get him out from the jail," Ghazala said.

She said that his only fault was that he was giving religious sermons in the mosque and asked the authorities to release her husband as soon as possible.

