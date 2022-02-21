15 more booked over arms' brandishing during ongoing crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The city police on Monday arrested fifteen persons for allegedly brandishing arms and recovered five Kalaashinkovs and two rifles from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan.

According to details, four armed men identified as Azeem, Noman, Bismillah and Kamran were arrested for displaying arms in the limits of Chamkani police station while three other accused named Marjan, Said Behrmand and Tahir Ali were arrested by Shahpur police.

Similarly, Regi police booked eight persons named Kamran, Zahid, Farooq, Jawad, Rahat, Hadi, Naimat and Siraj, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that arms brandishing across the district has been banned by the CCPO to maintain peace in the city. A special monitoring desk has also been established in police lines where the CCPO is personally reviewing the actions taken against violators of arms brandishing.