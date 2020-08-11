15 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :About 15 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11921 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 154188 people were screened for the virus till August 10 out of which 11921 including 15 new cases were reported positive.

As many as 10417 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.