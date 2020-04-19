UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

15 more COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Sunday those were admitted to C management center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa said that patients were being recovered on daily basis, adding COVID-19 situation was under control in Rawalpindi and there was no need to be panic.

The MS said that doctors including other para-medical staff were playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people and urged the people to stay at homes and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

He asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches ‘One Million Ar ..

31 minutes ago

SEWA works on plan to ensure water supplies for Sh ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait witnesses 1 death and 164 COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Green turtle from Kalba tracked for 500 km

2 hours ago

Agthia Group shareholders approve 15% cash dividen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.