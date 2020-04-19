15 more COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Sunday those were admitted to C management center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa said that patients were being recovered on daily basis, adding COVID-19 situation was under control in Rawalpindi and there was no need to be panic.

The MS said that doctors including other para-medical staff were playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people and urged the people to stay at homes and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

He asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.