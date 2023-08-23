Open Menu

15 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

15 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 15 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 116.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases, six patients had arrived from Chaklala Cantonment, five from Potohar town urban area, three from Municipal Corporation, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He said 35 patients were admitted to City's allied hospitals, out of which 24 were confirmed cases while 77 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 82 FIRs, issued tickets to 23, sealed 14 premises, and a fine of Rs 100,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

The health officer said that dengue cases were being reported across the district while the health authority along with allied departments was making efforts to control the spread of the disease.

More Stories From Pakistan