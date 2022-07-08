15 more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,964

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,964.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 43,429 from Rawalpindi and 3,535 from other districts. Among the new cases, six arrived from Potohar town, five from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila ,one from Rawal town and one from Bhawalpur. "Presently, 138 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and one of each in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,959,873 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,027 samples were collected, out of which 1,012 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent.