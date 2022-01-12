UrduPoint.com

15 More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 15 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,808 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 36,756 from Rawalpindi and 3052 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said four belonged to the Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Gujjar Khan, two from Rawal town, while one of each case has arrived from Murree, Taxila and Kahutta. "Presently 20 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting nine in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in Institute of Urology and three in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 38,353 patients had been discharged after recovery,35,307 with Rawalpindi and 3046 from outside districts.

In addition, the report informed that 231 were quarantined, including 211 at homes and 20 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 4,715,939 people, including 44,558 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The report stated that during the last 24 hours,522 samples were collected, out of which 507 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.87 per cent. It added that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, nine stable and eight on oxygen support.

