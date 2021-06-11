15 more died of coronavirus during last 24 hours

Coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases has reached to 3838, said a report of Health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases has reached to 3838, said a report of Health Department here on Thursday.

According to the report, 234 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported, taking the number of total cases to 135162.

379 patients of coronavirus gained recovery after which the number of total recovered patients reached to 127139 in the province.

As many as 10375 tests were conducted during same period, said the report.