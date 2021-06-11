UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 More Died Of Coronavirus During Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:18 AM

15 more died of coronavirus during last 24 hours

Coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases has reached to 3838, said a report of Health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases has reached to 3838, said a report of Health Department here on Thursday.

According to the report, 234 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported, taking the number of total cases to 135162.

379 patients of coronavirus gained recovery after which the number of total recovered patients reached to 127139 in the province.

As many as 10375 tests were conducted during same period, said the report.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

2 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

15 minutes ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

15 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

17 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.