15 More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 06:53 PM

15 more infected with fatal coronavirus in RWP

As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,368

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,368.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the infected cases included 43,783 from Rawalpindi and 3,585 from other districts.

Among the new cases, five arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Taxila, two from Potohar town, Rawal town and Gujjar Khan, while one case was reported from Islamabad. "Presently, 141 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,994,424 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

