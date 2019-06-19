UrduPoint.com
15 More Opposition Lawmakers To Be Arrested In Coming Days

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 58 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:19 AM

15 more opposition lawmakers to be arrested in coming days

Ghulam Hussain said that at least 15 MNAs from the opposition parties will be arrested in a few days while some have already been arrested.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain has claimed that more members from opposition parties will be arrested in upcoming days.

The journalist said that at least 15 MNAs from the opposition parties will be arrested in a few days while some have already been arrested.

Their crimes will be revealed very soon, he said.

Ghulam Hussain further said that although opposition claims that their lawmakers will be arrested before budget, it is because they have committed various crimes.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday accorded approval of filing three corruption references against various personalities including former Vice Chancellor Punjab Univeristy, Dr Mujahid Kamran for inflicting losses to national exchequer.

The Executive board Meeting (EBM) of anti graft watchdog, chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal accorded approval to conduct six investigations against officers of foreign, Interior ministries, former prime minister, former minister for petroleum and natural resources and relevant Secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas company, Interstate Gas System, messers Ellen G Terminal Pakistan Limited and others, Jam Khan Shoro, former minister for local bodies, officers of revenue department, Sindh and others, officers of Balochistan Enegrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, Revenue Department , Tehsil Fort Abad.

