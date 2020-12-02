UrduPoint.com
15 More Patients Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:51 PM

15 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :About 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 813 in Attock on Wednesday.

Chief Executive, District Health Authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details of newly detected patients said that among these 15 new cases, as many as nine belongs to Attock city, three to Hazro, two to Pindigheab and one to Hassanabdal.

He said that the number of active patients in the district surged to 98 in which 89 were home isolated while nine others were hospitalized.

He said that as many as four suspected COVID-19 patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which three were critical while one in stable condition.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district were 19,486 while screening of 22,937 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 513 suspected patients of the area were still awaited while 18,160 were tested negative so far. He said that so far 693 positive patients have recovered in the district.

