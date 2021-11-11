15 more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:43 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32395 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1261835 people were screened for the virus till November 11 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 31916 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Pakistan

