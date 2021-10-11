UrduPoint.com

15 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Fifteen more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 897 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 487 while 25,028 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 93 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 55 at DHQ Hospital and 19 at General Hospital. He further said that 300 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

