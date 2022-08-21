UrduPoint.com

15 More Test Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In Rwp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :15 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,505.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the infected cases included 43,903 from Rawalpindi and 3,602 from other districts.

Among the new cases, eight arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Islamabad and two each from Potohar and Rawal towns.

"Presently, 118 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two confirmed patients are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital", the report added.

It further said that 6,998,459 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district, since the vaccination drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, the District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,518 samples were collected, out of which 1,503 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.

