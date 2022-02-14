15 more tested positive corona in Balochistan

Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35111 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35111 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1388231 people were screened for the virus, out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 34462 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.