UrduPoint.com

15 More Tested Positive Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

15 more tested positive corona in Balochistan

Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35111 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35111 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1388231 people were screened for the virus, out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 34462 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition a ..

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition announces winners, publishes ph ..

21 minutes ago
 Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: S ..

Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi

21 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation ..

Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation discuss bilateral cooperation ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Bei ..

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

1 minute ago
 Suspended Nigerian top cop linked to drug cartel

Suspended Nigerian top cop linked to drug cartel

1 minute ago
 Ali Muhammad strongly condemns Indian fascist govt ..

Ali Muhammad strongly condemns Indian fascist govt policies against Muslim

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>