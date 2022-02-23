15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Around 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,309 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, 15 persons more were reported positive.

As many as 34,7760 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 374 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.