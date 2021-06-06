15 more vaccination centers established in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Health department has established 15 more COVID-19 vaccination centers in district Faisalabad to facilitate maximum people.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im said that 19 vaccination centers were already functional in Faisalabad while establishment of 15 more centers had increase their number up to 34 in the district.

He said that new vaccination centers were established in Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and each center will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 persons daily against coronavirus.

These centers were established in Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot, RHC Mureedwala Sammundri, RHC Chak No.174-JB Sammundri, RHC Chak No.134-JB Sammundri, RHC Chak No.229-RB Jaranwala, RHC Chak No.65-GB Jaranwala, RHC Sitiana, RHC Lundianwala, RCH Khurarianwala, RCH Pindi Sheikh Musa, RHC Kanjwani, RHC Mamonkanjan, RCH Chak No.400-GB, RHC Chak No.153-RB Chak Jhumra, RHC Chak No.374-GB and RHC Chak No.496-GB Sammundri, he added.