15 more Zaireen cleared of coronavirus, sent home

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Fifteen more Zaireen who had reached DG Khan quarantine through Taftan border defeated novel coronavirus and sent home, commissioner Sajid Zafar Daal said on Thursday.

These people were sent home after their coronavirus screening delivered negative result thrice, he said in a meeting.

The commissioner said that 59 Zaireen were still present at the quarantine facility.

He said that samples from 21 doctors and staff of teaching hospital were taken and sent to the laboratory.

Their results had been received and 20 of them were tested negative for novel coronavirus, said an official release.

A staff nurse was tested positive and she has been sent to isolation ward of the teaching hospital, the press release added.