15 motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie during Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have booked 15 motorcyclists for doing wheelie during Eid holidays.

As per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, special team was formed to check one wheeling on roads during Eid-Ul-Azha.

During a crackdown, the squad apprehended 15 motorcyclists for doing wheelie and get registered separate FIRs against them with the police stations concerned.

The CTP also launched a special crackdown against vehicles involved in over speeding and impounded five vehicles during Eid holidays.

The traffic wardens issued 700 challans to traffic rules violators during Eid and also get registered FIRs against 12 violators, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.