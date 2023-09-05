Open Menu

15 Nanbais Arrested For Selling Low Weight Roti

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

15 nanbais arrested for selling low weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration during the inspection booked 15 nanbais (bread sellers) from various areas of the University Town for violating the prescribed weight of roti.

According to the district administration on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Samera Saba in adherence to the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, inspected the weight of bread during evening hours in areas including Palosai and Forest Bazaar.

During inspection 15 nanbais were found selling roti with less weight, following which AC Samera Saba arrested them for facing legal action.

On the occasion, she issued strict instructions to the nanbais to mend their ways and abide by the prescribed rate and weight of the bread. Otherwise, she warned that stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

