15 New Covid-19 Cases Reported Across Country: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Country's health authorities on Friday confirmed that 15 persons tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), around 17 critical patients have been admitted to various hospitals.

Around 4,023 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 15 persons tested positive for the disease. The positivity ratio was recorded at 0.37 percent. No death was reported from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country, including airports.

He said that there would be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He said that the situation was completely under control and urged the public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the passivity ratio of corona cases was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country, while 90 percent of the country's population had already been vaccinated.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister said.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, including BF.7.

