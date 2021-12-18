15 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

Fifteen more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with five belonging to Rawal town, three from Potohar Town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kotli Sattian, while one of each case has arrived from Taxila, Kahutta and Jehlum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Fifteen more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with five belonging to Rawal town, three from Potohar Town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kotli Sattian, while one of each case has arrived from Taxila, Kahutta and Jehlum.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday,20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including 12 in the Institute of Urology and four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji foundation hospital each.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, seven stable and 13 on oxygen support. As many as 4,104,128 people, including 44,472 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634, it added.