15 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Monday that 15 new dengue cases had been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that seven dengue cases were reported in Lahore, five in Gujranwala and three in Multan during this period of time.

He said that a total of 18,558 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year and 45 people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 375 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

"The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 210,470 indoor and 55,194 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 952 places in the province during daily surveillance", he added. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.