15 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Fifteen new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Friday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 15,128 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year, with Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,993 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,590, Multan with 1,460 and Faisalabad with 914 cases. In Lahore, 10 more cases were reported on Friday, and three in Multan in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur reported one case each during the last 24 hours.

Currently, 21 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 14 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan called upon people to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033.