15 New MNCH Centers To Be Set Up In Flood Affected Districts Of Nasirabad Division: Rubaba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

15 new MNCH centers to be set up in flood affected districts of Nasirabad division: Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Information Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that about fifteen new Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) centers were being established in flood-affected districts of Naseerabad Division.

The plan to establish two permanent leishmaniasis centers for the treatment of skin diseases is also being implemented, for which the World Health Organization has received full support, there is a need to make effective multi-sectoral measures in the affected areas, she added.

She expressed these views on the occasion of her visit to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Murad Jamali.

On this occasion, Balochistan Awami Party's central leader Mir Attaullah Khan Buledi and Sardarzada Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi were also present.

During the visit, Dr. Daud Riaz, Regional In-charge of World Health Organization (WHO) Nasirabad briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Science and Information Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs about ongoing medical facilities and activities in Naseerabad Division.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the scope of medical services should be widened by expanding the medical facilities and activities for the treatment of malaria in the affected areas to all the affected areas so as to ensure the provision of medical assistance to as many victims as possible.

"In this regard, the World Health Organization will be helped in achieving the goals", she said. Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that special attention would be paid to the health of mothers and children along with general medical facilities in the flood-affected areas, especially for pregnant women and newborns.

According to the number of victims in Naseerabad Division, increasing the establishment of MNCH centers is necessary, the targets can be achieved by continuing to work on reforming the existing Nutrition Stabilization Units (NSU) in the area and formulating a comprehensive strategy for providing nutrition services, she noted.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the establishment of three camp hospitals by WHO in the flood-affected areas would prove to be an effective development in providing quality medical assistance to the victims.

She also inspected WHO's medical centers and medicine stores and appreciated the efforts of WHO for medical and technical assistance in the flood-affected areas.

