15 News Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

15 news patients tested COVID-19 positive in Tharparkar

15 new cases of COVID-19 reported positive in Tharparkar, taking tally of positive cases to 78 in district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :15 new cases of COVID-19 reported positive in Tharparkar, taking tally of positive cases to 78 in district.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon in a statement on Tuesday said 1317 tests were carried out for COVID-19 in the district, out of which 78 tested positive while result of 89 cases were not yet received.

He confirmed that out of 78 cases, 25 were medical and para medical staff.

