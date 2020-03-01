UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Nozzles Of Different Petrol Pumps Sealed During Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:40 PM

15 nozzles of different petrol pumps sealed during Feb

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The industries department have sealed 15 nozzles of different petrol pumps during separate raids across the district in ongoing month.

This was disclosed by District Officer Industries Muhammad Bilal Marth in a statment issued here on Sunday.

He said that In line with special directives of Director General Industries Punjab Rana Shakoor, the department conducted raids at various locations of the district and checked nozzles of the petrol pumps.

During the raids, teams found 15 nozzles of different petrol pumps faulty.

The department have sealed over all 15 nozzles during the ongoing month and imposed fine of over Rs 25000 on the petrol pumps. He sid that the department have also challaned 70 shopkeepers for selling commodities with faulty scales.

He said that strict action would be taken against the petrol pump owners if found involved in using faulty nozzles. He said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Petrol Punjab Fine Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

57 minutes ago

Kuwait announces new coronavirus case, taking tota ..

1 hour ago

AED254.4 million roads and infrastructure work com ..

3 hours ago

New committees launched to promote growth of UAE b ..

3 hours ago

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.