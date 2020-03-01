15 nozzles of different petrol pumps sealed during Feb

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The industries department have sealed 15 nozzles of different petrol pumps during separate raids across the district in ongoing month.

This was disclosed by District Officer Industries Muhammad Bilal Marth in a statment issued here on Sunday.

He said that In line with special directives of Director General Industries Punjab Rana Shakoor, the department conducted raids at various locations of the district and checked nozzles of the petrol pumps.

During the raids, teams found 15 nozzles of different petrol pumps faulty.

The department have sealed over all 15 nozzles during the ongoing month and imposed fine of over Rs 25000 on the petrol pumps. He sid that the department have also challaned 70 shopkeepers for selling commodities with faulty scales.

He said that strict action would be taken against the petrol pump owners if found involved in using faulty nozzles. He said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.