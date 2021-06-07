15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as passenger wagon plunges in Kohistan

At least 15 people of the same family Monday drowned when a passenger wagon plunges into the river Indus at Paniba Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 15 people of the same family Monday drowned when a passenger wagon plunges into the river Indus at Paniba Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a passenger waging which was carrying 15 passengers of a person named Shakira and coming from Challas Kohistan fell into the deep River Indus at Panibo resulting in all 15 passenger drowned while police Rescue1122 and locals have recovered only dead body which has been shifted to Dasu Hospital.

Shakira who hails from Darial Kohistan his family comprising his wife, six daughters five children and one cousin drowned in the river.

Rescue work is becoming more difficult as the water flow of the River Indus is raging owing to the melting glaciers in the north.

After passing 10 hours rescue work is still continued but owing to the dark it would be postponed till tomorrow.