UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Of The Same Family Drowned In River Indus As Passenger Wagon Plunges In Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as passenger wagon plunges in Kohistan

At least 15 people of the same family Monday drowned when a passenger wagon plunges into the river Indus at Paniba Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 15 people of the same family Monday drowned when a passenger wagon plunges into the river Indus at Paniba Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a passenger waging which was carrying 15 passengers of a person named Shakira and coming from Challas Kohistan fell into the deep River Indus at Panibo resulting in all 15 passenger drowned while police Rescue1122 and locals have recovered only dead body which has been shifted to Dasu Hospital.

Shakira who hails from Darial Kohistan his family comprising his wife, six daughters five children and one cousin drowned in the river.

Rescue work is becoming more difficult as the water flow of the River Indus is raging owing to the melting glaciers in the north.

After passing 10 hours rescue work is still continued but owing to the dark it would be postponed till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Wife Same Kohistan Shakira Rescue 1122 Family All From

Recent Stories

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

6 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

6 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

34 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

34 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.