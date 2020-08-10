UrduPoint.com
15 Old Vehicles Plied On Highways Again After Repair To Ensure 24-hour Patrol: AIG PHP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

15 old vehicles plied on highways again after repair to ensure 24-hour patrol: AIG PHP

Punjab Highway Patrol have plied over a dozen old vehicles on roads after cosmetic upgradation and necessary overhauling for effective 24-hour highway Patrol for public safety in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol have plied over a dozen old vehicles on roads after cosmetic upgradation and necessary overhauling for effective 24-hour highway Patrol for public safety in Multan region.

Additional Inspector General Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) had issued orders for repair of old vehicles that were parked idle to resolve the issue of patrolling. In compliance, SP PHP Multan region Zubaida Parveen got six vehicles repaired in the first phase, another six in the second phase and three more recently in the third phase, PHP Multan spokesman Rauf Gilani said.

Twelve vehicles have already been handed over to patrolling posts and the three more vehicles including MNG-147 (Pakpattan), MNG-135 (Sahiwal) and MNG-162 (Soro More) were inspected today and would soon be handed over to patrolling posts.

SI Naveed Anjum MTO PHP Multan said that these vehicles were just like new in their looks and performance after cosmetic upgradation, engine overhauling and fixing mechanical faults.

Spokesman said that more old vehicles would be repaired and made operational on the highways under the cost effective initiative to improve patrolling on highways for public safety.

