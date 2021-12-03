15 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered drugs, liquor, kites and valuables from their possession here Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered drugs, liquor, kites and valuables from their possession here Friday, informed police spokesman.

City Police held Muhammad Usman and recovered 270 grams of charas from his possession. Similarly, Rata Amral Police arrested Zeeshan and recovered 300 gram charas from his custody while Newtown Police recovered 150 grams of charas from Muhammad Owais. Naseerabad Police seized 260 gram of charas from Ahmed Ali, and same polcie recovered 320 gram charas from Saudur Rehman.

Taxila Police nabbed Anil and recovered 260 gram of charas from his custody.

Saddar Wah police recovered 220 gram of charas from Salahuddin, Saddar Barooni polcie held Imran Hussain and recovered 250 gram of charas from him.

Kahuta police arrested Ahmed Ali and recovered 500 gram of charas from his possession.

Kalar Syedan Police held Muhammad Khalil and recovered 200 grams of charas from him. Kotli police arrested Zohaib and recovered 110 gram of charas from him.

and same police nabbed Amir Saleem and recovered 105 gram of charas from his possession.

R.A Bazzar police held Jibran Ishtiaq and recovered 4 liters of liquor from his possession. Jatli police arrested Nadeem Iqbal and recovered dagger from his possession.

Civil Line police held Amjad Khan and recovered 50 kites from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that operations against criminal elements should be continued.