15 Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:42 PM

15 outlaws arrested In Sargodha

Police arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them,said police on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them,said police on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 accused, recovered 2.

59 kg hashish, 30 litres liquor, seven pistols 30 bore, two guns 12 bore and a pistol 9mm from their possession.

They were identified as�Muhammad Waqas,Muhammad Amjad,Ameer Ali,Tanveer,Ramzan,Sanwal,Irshaad Hussain,Khurram Shehzad and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

