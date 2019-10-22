UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Arrested, Including Four Drug Pushers In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including four drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, fake currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime across the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime across the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

Tarnol police arrested accused Muhammad Wasim and recovered 270 gram heroin besides, nabbing two Afghan national accused Saddam Khan and Alam Gul.

Secretariat police arrested accused Adnan Sarwer involved in cylinder gas filling illegally.

Bhar Kahu police arrested accused Mustaiq Ahmed and recovered seven wine bottles.

Karachi Company police arrested accused Jameel Khan and recovered 250 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested five persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Muhammad Shahid and Zafar Iaqbal and recovered fake currency.

Koral police arrested two accused Sahoor and Faiz-Ul-Islama and recovered 260 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition.

Cases have been registered against all apprehended and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, during special campaign against professional alm seekers, 08 beggars were arrested from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

