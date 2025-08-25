15 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics, Arms Seized
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Karachi Company, Noon, Koral, Nilore and Shahzad Town police station teams arrested 15 accused, including proclaimed offenders, during separate operations in the Federal capital, recovering narcotics and weapons from their possession.
A public relations officer told APP on Monday that nine suspects involved in various criminal activities were apprehended. He said police also recovered 2,252 grams of heroin, 1,455 grams of ice, three pistols with ammunition and a dagger from their possession.
Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.
He added that during a special campaign against proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested five criminals. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown on crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the capital.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public peace. /APP-rzr-mkz
