15 Outlaws Behind Bars, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 15 accused involved in various criminal activities during separate operations conducted by police station teams of Margalla, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Khanna, Koral, Lohi Bher, and Bani Gala.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams recovered 3,350 grams of heroin, 1,225 grams of hashish, 100 grams of ice, eight pistols with ammunition, and one dagger from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, another four criminals were also apprehended.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said the ICT Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz

