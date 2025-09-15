15 Outlaws Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Sargodha police nabbed 15 outlaws during the ongoing crackdown here in the District on Monday.
Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdictions and nabbed 15 accused including drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders,besides recovering 2 kg hashish,1 kg heroin,ample stock of ice,120 litres liquor,03 pistols,02 guns,02 kalashnikov and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
They were identified as --Aslam, Iftikhar,Nadeem,Suleman,Khaleel,Akram,Tahir,Umar, Shamus and others.
Police concerned launched investigations.
