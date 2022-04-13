15 outlaws held; cache of narcotics, weapons recovered

The police arrested 15 outlaws in the last 48 hours from different areas of the city and recovered a cache of narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The police arrested 15 outlaws in the last 48 hours from different areas of the city and recovered a cache of narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that following orders of the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas massive crackdown against criminal elements was going on in the city to curb the crimes and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

According to details, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested four accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons were identified as Rana Waqas, Abdul Wali, Umair and Rizwan. The police team has also recovered 2430 gram hashish, one 30 bore pistol and one dagger.

Likewise, a Golra Police team arrested two drug peddlers including a lady namely Raqeeb Nawaz and Akhtar Un Nisa and recovered 2055 grams of hashish.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused namely Hasnain and recovered one 30 bore pistol. Kohsar police arrested accused namely Muhammad Shair and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, Tarnol police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused namely Muhammad Hanif while the Sihala police team arrested two accused during special checking namely Muhammad Sheraz and Mohsin Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one iron punch.

Koral police team also arrested a drug peddler namely Ameer Subhani and recovered 120 grams of hashish.

Cases against all the accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police performance and further directed all zonal SPs to intensify the security in their relevant areas and arrest the criminals involved in looting innocent people.