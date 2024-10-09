15 Outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 15 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons, and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police had intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Kohsar, Tarnol, Koral, Bani Gala, and Shahzad Town police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested ten accused, he said.

He said police teams also recovered 130 grams of heroin and four pistols, two SMGs, one 223-bore rifle, one 12-bore gun with ammunition, two daggers, and stolen valuables from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza said, "The ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace."

"Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority," DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline 'Pukar-15', or the 'ICT 15' app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.