15 Outlaws Held During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 09:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested 15 alleged outlaws and recovered arms and drugs during search operations, on Saturday.

According to police sources, officials of Special Branch along with Elite Force and Punjab Police searched 350 houses and conducted biometrics of 500 persons.

During the search operation, the police arrested 15 outlaws and recovered arms (one pistol, one repeater) and 110 grams of charas and 139 liters of wine from their possession.

According to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police were committed to maintain and promote peace across the district, adding the anti-social elements should be dealt strictly.

