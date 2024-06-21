Open Menu

15 Outlaws Held, Huge Cache Of Narcotics, Weapon Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Responding to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.

A public relations officer on Thursday said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Following these directions, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Matloob Ali and recovered 1050 gram hashish from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Hamad Ur Rehman and recovered 20 liters liquor from his possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Saleem Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 625 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Latif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a crackdown against absconders the police teams arrested 10 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police are conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

