15 outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Tank police during the ongoing crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements arrested 15 suspects and recovered 1.445 kilograms of hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police have arrested 15 suspects including two absconders and recovered a total of 1445 gram hashish, six pistols and 109 cartridges from their possession during the last two days.

Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir arrested the absconder namely Muhammad Zaman son of Amanullah resident of Mughzai.

Similarly, Gomal Police Station SHO Abdul Ali Khan recovered one pistol and five cartridges from the accused Qismat Ullah son of Noor Muhammad resident of urdu Clay, recovering one pistol from him. Malazai Police Station SHO Noor Aslam Khan recovered 250 grams of hashish from accused Zakaullah son of Yakub resident of Amakhel, Malazai Amakhel road.

Head Constable Aziz Khan recovered 600 grams of hashish from accused Imran son of Hasan Gul resident of Gurni at Chowki Luqman, and 550 grams of hashish recovered from accused Bin Yamin son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Korai.

Accused Junaid Ali son of Mohsin resident of Amakhel was arrested with 45 grams of hashish. One pistol and 25 cartridges were recovered from accused Riaz son of Muhammad Tahir Khan resident of Raghza while accused Qismat Khan son of Gulnawaz resident of Rodikhel was held along with one pistol and 25 cartridges.

Similarly, the police arrested accused Bashir Rehman son of Tehsil Badshah resident of Sararogha and recovered one pistol and 25 cartridges from his possession.