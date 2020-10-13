UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Held: Stolen Motorbike And Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:12 PM

Islamabad police arrested 15 outlaws and recovered stolen motorbike, hashish, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions Karachi company police apprehended a bike lifter namely Ataa and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Secretariat police arrested accused Muhammad Usman and recovered 123 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Waqas Masih and recovered 50 liters alcohol from him.

Banigala police arrested accused Saif Ali and recovered 118 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Sheraz and recovered 1.210 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered 230 gram hashish from him. Shams Colony police arrested Mohsin Raza and recovered five liters alcohol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Zakar Akber involved in illegally petrol selling. Khanna police arrested accused Patris Masih and recovered 18 liters alcohol from him, while police team apprehended accused Juma Khan and recovered 120 kites from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

