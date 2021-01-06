UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Including Four POs Held; Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 15 outlaws including four proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Golra police arrested Jamal Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Tarnol police arrested an accused Farroq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon Police apprehended two accused Tariq and Sardar Khan allegedly involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area. Shams Colony police arrested Abbas and recovered 150 gram hashish from him.

Khanna police arrested two accused Adnan and Pupoo and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession while Nilor police arrested accused Mehtab and recovered 210 gram heroin from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused Jamal Masih, Suleman Masih and Aamir Waseem and recovered a total of 58 liter alcohol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed four proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

