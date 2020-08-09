UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Including Seven Drug Pushers Held; Cache Of Drugs Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

15 outlaws including seven drug pushers held; cache of drugs seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered cache of narcotics, wine, valuabled and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team led by SP (City) Muhammad Omer khan arrested six drug pushers namely Hayat, Qasim Khan, Shafqat, Qayam, Azeem, Dansih and recovered 10.515 kilogram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Mohsin and Manzoor and recovered 410 gram heroin and 350 gram hashish from their possession.

Noon Police arrested three accused namely Ali, Arslan and Naseer and recovered stolen motorbike and valuables from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested Zain, Jawad and Raza for having 30 bore pistol, 250 gram hashish and six cans of beer respectively. Nilor police apprehended accused Sher Zaman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

