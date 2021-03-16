UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Including Seven POs Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

15 outlaws including seven POs held

Islamabad police have arrested 15 outlaws including 7 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 15 outlaws including 7 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown had been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad a crime free city, said a news release on Tuesday.

As per details, Shahzad Town police arrested accused Yaqoob and recovered 190 gram hashish from him.Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Raiz Shah and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Lohibher police arrested accused Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shams Colony police arrested Ishmail and recovered 32 bore revolvers from him.

Khanna police arrested Muhammad Saleem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Zubair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested a suspect Arsalan involved in pigeon flying.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kohsar, Khanna, Ramana Golra, and shams Colony police teams arrested 8 offenders from various areas of the city.

