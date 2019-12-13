15 Pakistan-born candidates emerge successful in UK elections

At least 15 Pakistan-born candidates have clinched victory in recently held election in United Kingdom

MANCHESTER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) At least 15 Pakistan-born candidates have clinched victory in recently held election in United Kingdom.According to details, Conservative Party's Sajid Javid has returned as the MP for Bromsgrove and increased his already majority by 6,533 votes.

Labour Party's Naz Shah has claimed victory for consecutive third time from Bradford West while Khalid Mahmood has also retained his seat as Birmingham MP.Meanwhile, Labour Party's Yasmin Qureshi has managed to hold on to Bolton South East whereas Conservative candidate Rehman Chishti and Labour's Imran Hussain have also won elections in their respective Constituencies.Labour Party candidates Zara Sultana and Tahir Ali have bagged votes in Coventry South and Birmingham Hall Green respectively.

Moreover, success was also faced by Saqib Bhatti in Meridian.