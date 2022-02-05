15 parks of District Central renovated, opened for public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that 15 parks of District Central has been renovated and opened for public.

"Total 100 parks would be renovated in District Central while parks would also be renovated in other districts as well. Baghban committees are formed to look after the parks," the Administrator expressed these views while inaugurating two more parks in District Central.

Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that parks in Liaquatabad and Federal B Area Block 17 had been destroyed and turned into a garbage dumping points.

He said that big parks are also being developed, adding that Askari Park was renamed as Kashmir Park and opened for public.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that parks are renovated in Liaquatabad and Federal B Area Block 17, adding that the parks renovation will continue across the city.