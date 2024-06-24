15 Passengers Suffer Injuries As Speeding Van Overturns In Kallar Kahar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) At least 15 passengers suffered serious injuries when a speeding van traveling to Chakwal overturned and skidded into a ditch near Kallar Kahar on early Monday morning.
According to Rescue sources 1122, the driver of the passenger van lost his control and while taking a sharp turned it overturned into a ditch in Kallar Kahar, in a result several passenger got serious injuries, a private news channel reported.
Passenger in the accident said that rescue teams rushed the site immediately after they were being informed and shifted injured passengers in hospital with the help of area police, who had also arrived.
Injured passenger told that we were heading towards Chakwal when driver of the van lost the control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man tortured on charges of illicit relations3 minutes ago
-
Triple murder over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Kubix Club joins hands with UNWTO to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange10 hours ago
-
Int’l Widow’s Day observed10 hours ago
-
Over 1.3 mln medical services rendered to pilgrims, health protocols effectively mitigated heat stre ..10 hours ago
-
Reforms were chalked out to uplift power sector: Minister11 hours ago
-
ICTP building trust, ensuring safety 60 days of unstoppable reforms11 hours ago
-
CM advocates online education for youths' economic empowerment12 hours ago
-
Attock district to usher new era of development, prosperity; Governor13 hours ago
-
Citizens' protection, security top priority, says PM13 hours ago
-
Young man commits suicide13 hours ago
-
Govt ready to incorporate positive, constructive suggestions in budget: Tarar13 hours ago