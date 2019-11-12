UrduPoint.com
15 Patwar Khana To Be Set Up In Peshawar: DC

Tue 12th November 2019

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar Tuesday visited Patwar Khana Mathra Warsak Road and checked the land revenue record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar Tuesday visited Patwar Khana Mathra Warsak Road and checked the land revenue record.

The DC was accompanied by revenue officer Syed Ayub Shah.

He also met the visitors and inquired about their problems relating to land mutation.

The deputy commissioner said that 15 patwar khana would be set up in Peshawar during the current fiscal year. Encroachments along the canal banks would be removed and proper action would be taken against encroachers, the DC warned.

