15 People Died In Bus Accident In Jhal Magsi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:57 PM

15 people died in bus accident in Jhal Magsi

The bus carrying guests for a wedding ceremony overturned in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan in which  15 people were killed and 21 others injured.

Quetta: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) At least 15 people were killed and 21 others injured after a bus carrying them overturned in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan here on Saturday.

The bus was carrying them for a wedding ceremony in Lasbela area of Balochistan. The running bus just overturned when it arrived near Bareecha area, resulting in death of 15 people while 21 people got injured.

Women and children were among the dead.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Shahdadkot for treatment. However, the patients were referred to an hospital in Larkana due to their critical condition. The sources said that incident happened to the bus after the tie rod of the bus broke and brake stopped functioning.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the tie rod of the bus broken and brake failure.

