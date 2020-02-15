15 people died in bus accident in Jhal Magsi

(@fidahassanain)

The bus carrying guests for a wedding ceremony overturned in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan in which 15 people were killed and 21 others injured.

The bus was carrying them for a wedding ceremony in Lasbela area of Balochistan. The running bus just overturned when it arrived near Bareecha area, resulting in death of 15 people while 21 people got injured.

Women and children were among the dead.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Shahdadkot for treatment. However, the patients were referred to an hospital in Larkana due to their critical condition. The sources said that incident happened to the bus after the tie rod of the bus broke and brake stopped functioning.

