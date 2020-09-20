15 people hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 15 people including women and kids sustained injuries due to collision between motorbike rickshaw and trailer near Pervaiz Wali on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorbike rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way when a trailer passing through hit the rickshaw and it fell down from the road.

As a result,15 people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The injured included Farzana, Hamza, Shehla, Parveen, Pomi bibi, Razia bibi, Asad, Ali, Najma, Mukhtiyar, Sara Bibi and others.

